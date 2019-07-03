Ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons shows off new hair transformation - and we love it! Very slick!

Rita Simons has switched up her look with a brand new hairstyle! Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the former EastEnders star showed off the results of her new hair extensions - and it was for a very good cause. "Lovely new hair by @greatlengthsuk and have donated my old hair to @officiallittleprincesstrust stylist @clo_s_xx @kinkhairsalon #extensions #greatlengths," the actress wrote in the caption.

Fans heaped praise on Rita for donating her hair, with one saying: "Fab! Looks great and what an amazing thing to do." Another remarked: "Aww bless ya that's a wonderful thing to do, you look amazing!" [sic] A third post read: "Such a lovely thing to do. New hair looks great too." One more follower joked: "You look about 16!" To which, Rita replied: "@loula_bells you should see me without the filter. I look 98 x."

The post comes shortly after Rita confirmed she will be taking on the role of Miss Hedge in London's West End show Everybody's Talking About Jamie in August. The 42-year-old, who is best known for portraying Roxy Mitchell in BBC's EastEnders from 2007 to 2017, will be replacing Strictly star Faye Tozer in the musical. "I can finally tell you all! I am so excited to be stepping into the role of Miss Hedge at the Apollo Theatre from August 5th. SO EXCITED," the star told her followers.

Following her decade-long stint on the BBC soap, Rita appeared in the 2018 series of I'm a Celebrity. She also hit the stage for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, an Aladdin pantomime, and she played Paulette Bonafonte in Sleeping Beauty.

