Nadia Sawalha upset as she defends herself following comment on Loose Women

Nadia Sawalha has taken to Twitter to passionately defend herself after she was accused of calling her fellow Loose Women panelist Coleen Nolan fat during Wednesday's show. In the video, the TV personality explains: "So I'm actually quite fed up, a bit upset actually, that there are headlines going around that I called Coleen fat... I did not, I was going to say family, and I got interrupted, and that was it. Coleen and I joked about it, and I just find it so depressing."

Really upset with how quickly the media want to leap on anything they feel can turn women against women. The headlines aren't true. I did NOT call @NolanColeen fat I was about to say family NOT fat! All the haters just bog off will ya! We’ve got work to do !! #bodyconfidence pic.twitter.com/zZM0Cc28OP — nadia sawalha (@nadiasawalha) July 31, 2019

Speaking about the backlash from the comment, she continued: "Body confidence and body positivity is something I really struggle with and I try and do so much about on my social media... I pride myself on being a woman's woman and really understanding and looking into the whole experience of being someone who struggles with the way they look, and mental health, and all of that." She captioned the tweet: "Really upset with how quickly the media want to leap on anything they feel can turn women against women. The headlines aren't true. I did NOT call fat I was about to say family NOT fat! All the haters just bog off will ya! We’ve got work to do!"

Coleen and Nadia joked about the mishap on Wednesday

During the episode, the panellists discussed whether it was okay to joke about their partner's weight, when Coleen revealed that she doesn't mind when her family joke about it. She said: "They joke about my size all the time, they think it's funny," to which Nadia replied: "But I don't think you can be throwing away funny comments about people's weight unless you really know because it can be so hurtful. But you're very comfortable with your [family]." The fellow presenters teased her for the slip-up, while Coleen asked: "You were going to say family, weren't you?"

