EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy caught in hilarious case of mistaken identity This is brilliant!

Natalie Cassidy is best known for her role in EastEnders – but some viewers had the shock of their lives when they tuned into 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown on Friday night to discover she's had a dramatic change of career – or has she…?

In the dictionary corner was a woman bearing a striking resemblance to Natalie, she even had her voice down to a T. So it's not surprising that some viewers were left scratching their heads when the woman they thought was Natalie started telling jokes and behaving like a comedienne. Many took to Twitter to question when this career change had taken place, with one fan asking: "When did Natalie Cassidy become a comedian?" Another confused viewer said: "Slightly drunk and weirded out. Is that actual Natalie Cassidy on cats does countdown??"

Morgana as Natalie on the right

But all was not as it seemed as it turned out that the 'Natalie' on the show was in fact comedian and impersonator Morgana Robinson – and she stayed in character the whole episode! After realising it was an impersonator, many fans felt relieved that Morgana wasn't the real Natalie, with one commenting: "Was so confused the first time I seen her," while another added: "It's Morgana Robinson. It's ok I had to google who she was too."

Morgana is a BAFTA-winning Australian-born English comedian, writer and actress, who is probably best known for her comedy sketch programme The Morgana Show. As well as Natalie, some of Morgana's other impersonations include Stephen Merchant, Daphne du Maurier, Vic’n’Bob, Sophie Dahl or her own mother.

