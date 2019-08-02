Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy pictured together for the first time since split rumours They are still very much a couple

They had fans fearing the worst after their social media silence since coming runners-up in Love Island on Monday – but Molly-Mae and Tommy have finally quashed split rumours after being snapped together for the first time since leaving the villa. The couple put on a united front as they posed with a fellow boxer at Hatton Academy in Hyde, Manchester, on Friday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, boxer Luke Evans can be seen standing in-between a smiling Molly-Mae and Tommy. He captioned the image: "Great to see my gym mate @tommytntfury fresh from the @loveisland villa and was also really nice to meet Tommy’s partner @mollymaehague. Wishing you both the very best going forward. Hope to see you both again soon."

Reunited at last!

Fans were thrilled to discover their favourite couple were still very much an item, with one commenting: "So glad to see they’re together," while another fan was impressed with their "low profile" so far, adding: "I actually really admire that they are keeping a low profile and just spending time with each other instead of showcasing the relationship all over social media. Guarantee if they did the opposite they’d be called fake."

Love Island came to an end on Monday night, when Amber and Greg were named this year's winners, pipping Tommy and Molly-Mae to the post and taking home £25,000 each. The runners-up showed no hard feelings, declaring that they had already won after finding each other in the villa.

Tommy and Molly-Mae came runners-up

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Molly-Mae said: "We're really happy for Amber and Greg at the end of the day, they've been in there a short amount of time together but they're incredible together. Greg's an amazing guy and treats Amber like gold and Amber's an incredible girl and she had a really hard time in the villa – so you know what, we're both really happy for them. We think everyone is."

The 20-year-old added: "There's no annoyance at all. Time is nothing, you can be with someone a few days and it feels like you've known them forever. It doesn't matter about time – yeah Tommy and I have been in there from the start but it doesn't matter, Amber and Greg won, they deserved it, they're incredible together and there's absolutely no bitterness or anything at all."

