EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley opens up about 6-week weight loss transformation This is pretty impressive!

EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley stunned fans after she showed off her slimmer physique at the Inside Soap Awards in October. In a recent interview with Woman's Own magazine, the soap star - who plays outspoken Karen Brady in the BBC soap - revealed she lost a staggering 12Ib in just six weeks. "My mate Louise is my fitness guru. I've got her to thank for it," she told the publication. "I've eaten a lot of boiled eggs, fish, chicken, no carbs, no crisps and no chocolate. I'm enjoying it and I feel better for it."

Lorraine Stanley pictured at the British Soap Awards in June

In the BBC One soap, Lorraine's character is famous for styling her hair in a messy bun and wears minimal makeup. So when she leaves the set, fans are often surprised to spot her looking far from her on-screen alter ego. "Even just my hair down with a fringe throws people," she shared, later adding: "I'm used to seeing myself [on TV] and thinking, 'Oh my God, you look awful!' Although sometimes if my fella is sat next to me and he has EastEnders on I'll say, 'Don't look at me on screen.'"

Last year, Lorraine picked up the Best Newcomer award at the Inside Soap Awards for her portrayal of single mum Karen. She joined the show in 2017, and has since become a fan favourite. "Thank you. I just want to say a big thank you to EastEnders for having me," she told the audience at the time. "It's an iconic show I've grown up watching, it's brilliant. I want to thank the Soap Awards for nominating me and my mum for being the most inspiring mum ever – thank you." The mum-of-one has also starred in Call The Midwife, The Bill, Holby City and Casualty.

