Love Island's 2019 voting percentages reveal Amber and Greg won by a MILE

Although viewers thought it was a close call between Tommy and Molly-Mae and Greg and Amber winning the £50k prize money for Love Island, the newly revealed voting percentages have revealed that this couldn't be further from the truth. Although some fans considered Tommy and Molly-Mae, who were in a relationship for the duration of the show, to be a shoe-in for the prize money, an incredible 48.82 per cent voted for Amber and Greg.

Amber and Greg had the biggest percentage of the vote

Molly-Mae and Tommy came second with 25.56 per cent, nearly half of the votes of Amber and Greg, Meanwhile, India and Ovie came not too far behind the loved-up pair with 18.21 per cent of the vote, while Maura and Curtis received 7.40 per cent. This is quite different from the 2018 results, which saw Jack and Dani win a huge 79.66 per cent of the public's vote, while runners-up Laura and Paul received 8.43 per cent.

Producers are already on the lookout for the next cast

Love Island producers are now on the lookout for their new cast of twenty-somethings for the winter version of the hugely popular show. Applications for the show are already open and will close on 30 November this year - although the closing date may be extended at their "discretion". A statement from ITV reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the winter sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island." They also revealed that the series will likely air in January 2020, writing that contestants "must be exclusively available to participate in the programme for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks from January 2020".

