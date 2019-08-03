Love Island's Maura lands high-profile job on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby We can't wait for this!

She won herself a legion of fans in the Love Island villa thanks to her straight-talking – and now Maura Higgins will be putting her skills to good use after landing herself a high-profile job on This Morning! The Irish TV star, who is the first of the islanders to book a TV role, has been handed her very own phone-in providing viewers with her much-loved no-nonsense advice. She will also take on challenges across the country in a series of short films called Maura Than Meets the Eye.

"I’m getting flutters about joining This Morning. I can't believe it. It's beyond my wildest dreams," the 28-year-old told The Mirror. "I've grown up watching Phillip, Holly, Eamonn, Ruth and the team. Mad to think I'm now part of that iconic family. Can't wait to crack on." This Morning editor Martin Frizell added: "Maura was the stand out star of this year's villa antics with her straight-talking opinionated views." She is set to appear on This Morning on Monday morning to chat to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about her new gig.

Maura came in fourth place with Curtis Pritchard – who has since made the trip to Ireland to meet her family and friends following the Love Island final on Monday. Reflecting on the journey she's had so far, Maura posted an image to Instagram on Friday, which appears to have been taken moments before she entered the villa as a bombshell.

She said: "Where it all began. Words cannot describe how I am feeling right now... I am just so overwhelmed and excited for what's about to come! I had the most amazing journey and I want to thank each & every one of you from the bottom of my heart for all your votes & support. THANKYOU. I LOVE YOU ALL."

