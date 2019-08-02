Alex Jones shares photos with baby Kit on her idyllic Dorset holiday Oh I do like to be beside the seaside…

Alex Jones and her family usually head to France for the summer, but The One Show presenter, who welcomed baby Kit just 11 weeks ago, has opted for a destination closer to home this year. Alex took to Instagram to share photos from her coastal escape in Dorset, and judging by the snaps, it was exactly what she needed.

In one selfie, the mum-of-two posed with her adorable baby boy, showcasing the pair's sweet twinning style. "Stripes for a day by the coast. #11weeks #dorset," Alex wrote. Kit looked too cute in striped dungarees and a white top, while Alex cradled him wearing a Breton-striped top. Her followers were also given a glimpse of the cottage furnishings, which featured painted white walls and ceilings, a cosy white armchair, a bed with a floral throw and Kit's cot in the corner.

Alex Jones adorably twinned with baby Kit

Fans were quick to send Alex suggestions too, with many recommending a day out at Lyme Regis. "Come down to Lyme Regis, it's our carnival week, it starts tomorrow so many things to do and of course our lovely seaside town," one fan wrote. Another suggested, "Lovely pic - check out Lulworth Cove (Jurassic Coastline) superb scenery and beautiful cove," while a third commented on the "lovely" weather in Weymouth.

A view of Alex's quaint property

Alex, her husband Charlie Thomson and their two boys Teddy and Kit set off for their staycation on Thursday, packing their car to the brim with bags and cases. The family also stopped by a farm to pick up some "farm shop goodies" including cheese, milk, biscuits and fresh vegetables, and of course to meet the pigs and geese!

The family are enjoying a staycation in Dorset

She shared a photo of her holiday cottage from the garden, writing "Home for the next few days." The quaint sandstone home features a Juliet balcony, which overlooks expansive green fields and the property's garden allotment.

