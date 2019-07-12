Sad news for Holly Willoughby fans We'll miss her on This Morning!

Although we love seeing Holly Willoughby on our screens almost every morning when she hosts This Morning with Phillip Schofield, fans will be upset to hear that it's almost time for the star to go on her holiday break! Holly will be taking a long summer vacation after presenting the show for the last time on Friday, and will return to business as usual in September.

Holly and Phil will be going on holiday from This Morning

The mum-of-three always takes the summer holidays off in order to spend quality time with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester. In the meantime, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be hosting the show for the summer from Monday 15 July, which will also be Ruth's first day back after the tragic death of her sister.

Holly spends quality time with her three children over the summer holidays

Rylan Neal-Clark has been filling in for Ruth during her time off while presenting with Eamonn. Speaking about how much he has helped them out over the difficult couple of weeks, Eamonn said: "I came in last night and couldn't have any communication with my wife for two and a half hours. This man was on the phone to her. You are superb my friend, absolutely superb. You're a great counsellor… You made her laugh for the first time in ten days or so, which was lovely." Rylan added: "We had a lovely chat last night, we really did."

The presenter announced her sister's death in June, saying her heart was "completely broken". In a short statement on Twitter, Ruth wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

