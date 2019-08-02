Take a peek inside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's favourite Algarve restaurant The This Morning stars have been reunited!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield always spend their summer holidays in the Algarve without fail – and there's one restaurant that they love to go back to. The This Morning stars, who were reunited in Portugal earlier this week, enjoyed a delicious-looking meal at Parrilla Beach Club in Praia do Ancão, a ten-minute drive away from their five-star resort, Quinta do Lago.

Phillip shared photos from their seafood-filled meal, making mouths water with snaps of the incredible prawns and squid. "Hendricks & prawns… who AM I having lunch with?" Phillip joked on Instagram, poking fun at his best friend Holly and adding a laughing crying emoji to his post. He also captioned another picture of the fresh garlic calamari: "Squid me up."

Phillip shared amazing photos of their food

The pair also enjoyed an aperitif before sitting down for lunch, snacking on nuts and cocktails including a Gin Mare gin and tonic and an espresso martini, which came with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

The Portuguese beach club sits within the dunes of Ancão Beach and offers breathtaking views of the beach and ocean. Guests can wine, dine and relax in the restaurant or the roof terrace, and every weekend live music is played. The restaurant has retractable glass walls, allowing diners to be at one with their natural surroundings while also enjoying the summer breeze. But if they want to watch the sunset, the lounge bar on the roof terrace has comfy sofas and chairs.

The stars tucked into fresh seafood

Holly, 38, and Phillip, 57, usually spend a few weeks together in the Algarve with their families. In the past, they've been joined by celebrity friends including Dragon Den star Peter Jones and The Chase's Bradley Walsh. This year, they were reunited with This Morning's Rochelle Humes, who worked with Phillip when Holly was co-presenting I'm a Celebrity in Australia last winter.

They also enjoyed an aperitif before lunch

The Marks & Spencer ambassador shared a gorgeous picture of her day at the beach with Rochelle, and wrote: "Who knew… when the girl you love and admire looks after @schofe when you are away, and then when you finally get the time together as a family @rochellehumes. Our girls fall into sync… it's like looking in the mirror… #girls #family # minime." Rochelle and Holly's mini-me daughters were pictured playing on the beach, looking the spitting image of their famous mums.

