Strictly Come Dancing reveal eighth contestant Viscountess Weymouth We can't wait!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the eighth contestant for the 2019 line-up of the show, revealing on Sunday afternoon that Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, who is also a chef, will be taking part in the new series. The latest star will be joining many other well-known faces, with CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced.

Strictly has been pacing out its contestant announcements over the last few days

READ: CBBC presenter is the seventh Strictly Come Dancing contestant

The next series of Strictly will kick off in September and fans of the popular show can expect a few new changes to the series this year. Most recently, it was announced that Motsi Mabuse had been chosen to replace long-running judge Darcey Bussell. Motsi has already been a judge on German dance show Let's Dance, and has had years of training as a pro herself. What's more, she's Oti Mabuse's older sister, and already knows many of the pro dancers.

The glamorous star is no stranger to putting her best foot forward

After Pasha Kovalev announced that 2018 would be his last year performing on Strictly Come Dancing, fans are already anticipating which dancer will be paired up with a celebrity this year. Neil Jones is among the names to be teamed up with a celeb partner for the first time this year, and previously told HELLO! he would love to have one, but the BBC decides which dancer will have a partner depending on the celebrities involved in the series, and their chemistry with the dancers.

MORE: See how Neil and Katya Jones are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary

There's even going to be a new Strictly presenter this year, with This Morning star Rylan Clark-Neal joining Zoe Ball on the spin-off show, It Takes Two. Rylan said of the news: "I can't begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the Strictly family. I've always been a massive fan of It Takes Two and to be working with the amazing Zoe Ball is a dream. I'm extremely honoured to be joining such a television institution and can't wait to bring a lot of mischief to the Strictly bubble. I'm looking forward to getting started and seeing you all soon."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.