Strictly Come Dancing bends the rules with new celebrity line-up We can't wait to see Jamie Laing on the show!

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have appeared to make an exception to an unwritten rule on the show, announcing reality TV star Jamie Laing as one of their 2019 celebrity contestants. Last year The Sun reported that Strictly bosses had enforced a ban on reality TV stars dancing alongside the professionals – so when the show revealed that Jamie, who found fame on the reality TV show Made In Chelsea, was set to dance under this year's glitterball, fans were beyond surprised.

Strictly has allowed reality contestants to compete in previous years, including The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright, who made it through to week 13 of the show. But last year judge Craig Revel Horwood emphasised that the show rarely takes reality stars on. Speaking about The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, he told The Sun: "Gemma Collins would be fun on the show but it's not very often that we have reality stars take to the ballroom."

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing is joining Strictly

Reports also claimed that show bosses were "fed up" with TV stars claiming to be "in talks" with Strictly producers, to promote their own products. But Jamie, 30, can't wait to join this year's line-up. "I am beyond thrilled to be asked to be on Strictly, the only person potentially more thrilled is my mother. I have finally become the son she hoped for!" he quipped.

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright has previously danced on Strictly

The heir to McVitie's biscuit empire will join the likes of 19-year-old social media star and YouTuber Saffron Barker, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn and EastEnders actress Emma Barton vying for the glitterball in September.

