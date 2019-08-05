Love Island star Curtis Pritchard reveals he gained two stone in the villa The ballroom dancer was in the Love Island villa for eight weeks

After two months in the Love Island villa, Curtis Pritchard has revealed he put on two stone. Speaking to The Sun, the professional dancer confessed he enjoyed taking a break from training as he embraced the ITV2 reality TV series. "I gained around two stone. I enjoyed myself in the villa and I didn't exercise a lot," he told the publication. "I liked to treat myself every now and again with food."

However, it's now back to reality for the TV star. "I'm hoping to start training again soon," he added. "I find it good, physically and mentally. I need to sort my diet out, that's the main thing." Curtis, who finished in fourth place with fellow Islander Maura Higgins, confessed he will be turning to his older brother, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, for healthy tips. "You can work out but if you don't have a meal plan with a decent diet you've got no chance," he noted. "Hopefully AJ will give me some tips on getting a six-pack back."

Last week, Curtis flew to Ireland to meet Maura's family and friends. "Still can't believe we are out of the villa," he said from his flight. "Loving this journey with @maurahiggins and being in Ireland to meet her family and friends! Who's excited for aftersun this Sunday? #loveisland." He was then shortly reunited with his brother back in the UK, telling his followers: "So surreal being back home in England and seeing my brother @aj11ace after over two months, finally reunited!"

Over the weekend, Curtis joined AJ and his new girlfriend Abbie Quinnen for a family dinner date. The trio took to their social media sites to share snaps from their evening together at London's swanky restaurant, VIVI. "Where it all started @vivirestaurant," wrote Abbie alongside her picture, while AJ added a love-heart emoji.

