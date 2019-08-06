Strictly Come Dancing confirm the 12th contestant - and you will love her! Football fans can rejoice!

Strictly Come Dancing have announced their 12th celebrity – and it's former professional footballer Alex Scott MBE! The 34-year-old is a sports pundit, presenter and was the former professional footballer for England and Arsenal. Sharing her excitement on Tuesday morning, she said: "I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly. It's the show I've always wanted to do and I can't believe I'm finally going to be part of it. I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time... The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!"

Alex Scott is Strictly's 12th contestant

The former Arsenal Captain is a well-regarded pundit for BBC and Sky Sports and a regular on BBC’s Match of the Day. She signed with Arsenal aged eight and stayed with the team for most of her career. Alex helped the club achieve a domestic double of the FA Women’s Cup and the FA Women’s Premier League. She was also a key figure in the historic quadruple season for Arsenal in which they won all their trophy competitions. While playing for England, the sports star travelled the world playing football, also representing Great Britain in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. When she retired in 2017, Alex was the second most capped England player with 140 appearances.

MORE: The confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up so far

Since her retirement in 2018, Alex has begun a successful broadcasting career. She is a key member of BBC Sport's football broadcasting team and has become a regular face for Sky Sports football coverage. Alex made history last August as the first female Sky Pundit on a Sky Sports' Super Sunday and made waves as a fresh addition to the BBC World Cup Commentary line up.

The news comes a day after Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley and American star Michelle Visage were confirmed as contestants. They are joining many other well-known faces, with Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced. The celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor in September, all hoping to be the one to lift the Glitterball trophy.

MORE: Una Healy's ex-husband Ben Foden sparks rumours he's secretly remarried

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.