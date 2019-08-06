EastEnders star Steve McFadden looks unrecognisable during holiday with co-stars Is that really you, Phil?

Your eyes deceive you not, that strapping gentleman you see before you is in fact Steve McFadden, but he looks a lot more fashion-forward than his Walford counterpart Phil Mitchell, who he plays in EastEnders. Looking a lot more French Riviera than east London, Steve frollicked in the sushine with his BBC 1 colleagues, decked out in a crisp white shirt, baseball cap and light grey chino shorts. Well we never! The Albert Square gang are currently holidaying in Majorca, and so far we’ve seen beautiful pictures of their trip on the Instagrams of Jamie Borthwick who plays Jay Brown, Danny Walters aka Keanu Taylor and Max Bowden who we know as Ben Mitchell. Perhaps our invite got lost in the post?

Steve McFadden looked unrecognisable on holiday with his co-stars

Steve's newly found chicness certainly hasn't gone unnoticed among his fans, either. They flocked to Instagram to comment on his dapper appearance, writing things like: "Phil Mitchell in holiday clothes is the best thing I've ever seen" and "How cute does Phil look?". Steve's Majorcan adventure is a far cry from his character's current situation back in Walford. It was only last week that he was hit over the head with a wrench by Stacey Slater, leaving him fighting for his life in hospital. Since the attack on Phil people have been calling for the return of his equally famous fictional brother Grant Mitchell, played by Ross Kemp. The Sun reported that "fans have begged bosses to bring back Grant Mitchell as his brother Phil clings to life in hospital."

MORE: Holly Willoughby celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with Dan Baldwin

The Phil Mitchell actor enjoyed spending time on a boat

READ: Andrea McLean makes exciting family announcement live on Loose Women

Although he's expressed interest in reprising his role as the east end hardman, it seems Ross is currently enjoying his career as a documentary maker, exploring all manner of hard-hitting subjects. His latest series Living With… aired its first episode last month and explores some of Britain’s most pressing social issues. The next installment will appear on ITV this Thursday and will be called Living With Knife Crime. In this episode Ross visits the streets of Sheffield to take a closer look at the city's epidemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.