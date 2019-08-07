Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly reunite for their first day back on Strictly It's time to get the glad rags on!

With the excitement for this year's Strictly Come Dancing building, hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have teased fans with some behind-the-scenes pictures. The duo, who will return to front the BBC show this autumn, have been posing up a storm for their official photoshoot. "Back with my number 1 #strictly," wrote Tess alongside a boomerang video, to which Claudia replied with a series of heart emojis. She also added another snap showing her neon pink heels, and captioned the post: "Dressing room vibes."

The reunion comes shortly after Strictly bosses confirmed the 15 celebrities taking part in the new series. Earlier on in the day, broadcaster Anneka Rice and former World Champion rower James Cracknell were announced as the 14th and 15th contestants. Other stars who are competing for the Glitterball Trophy include Dev Griffin, former professional footballer Alex Scott MBE, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley and American star Michelle Visage.

They are joining many other well-known faces, with Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced.

The upcoming series of Strictly will kick off in September and fans of the popular show can expect a few new changes to the series this year. It was recently announced that Motsi Mabuse had been picked to replace long-running judge Darcey Bussell. Motsi has already been a judge on German dance show Let's Dance, and has had years of training as a pro herself. What's more, she's Oti Mabuse's older sister, and already knows many of the pro dancers. The show has also welcomed a new professional dancer to their team - Nancy Xu. The new dancer was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China and a star on hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor.

