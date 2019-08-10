Change to Strictly Come Dancing's professional cast revealed Had you noticed this?

Now the full celebrity lineup has been announced for Strictly Come Dancing, fans have turned their attention to which professionals will be matched with the show's stars - but have you noticed the one different detail about 2019's cast? This year, there are more male celebrities than ladies, meaning that there will certainly be an extra female professional performing in the main competition. Will it be Luba Mushtuk? Or the show's newest addition Nancy Xu? Sadly, we won't find out until the first show of the series, when Tess and Claudia pair up the couples. Interesting!

The main professional cast is set to be a little different

Of course, this also could mean that one of the show's much-loved male professionals will miss out on getting a partner this year - or perhaps fan-favourite Neil Jones will once again be left out of the main cast. The show's loyal viewers are certainly campaigning for Neil to get a spot to compete for the glitterball trophy, with comments on his social media often veering towards the topic.

MORE: All the signs that Neil Jones will finally get a partner on this year's Strictly Come Dancing

On a recent snap Neil posted from a football match, one follower wrote: "You better get a celeb partner this year or I'll be along to see Aunty Beeb to kick up a stink!" while another added: "When will we know if you're getting a celeb partner?"

Fans are hoping Neil Jones will get a partner

The 2018 series of the show saw eight female celebrities compete in comparison to seven male celebrities, and 2017's run featured the same ratio. The slightly different set-up isn't the only way this year's series has changed, however, with the addition of Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing to the cast - since many thought there was an unwritten rule about reality stars not joining the show.

Jamie Laing is one of 2019's celebrity contestants

In 2018, The Sun reported that Strictly bosses had enforced a ban on reality TV stars dancing alongside the professionals – so when the show revealed that Jamie was set to take to the ballroom floor, many fans were surprised.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly reunite for their first day back on Strictly

Strictly has in fact allowed reality contestants to compete in previous years, including The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright, who made it through to week 13 of the show. But last year judge Craig Revel Horwood emphasised that the show rarely takes reality stars on. Speaking about The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins, he told The Sun: "Gemma Collins would be fun on the show but it's not very often that we have reality stars take to the ballroom."