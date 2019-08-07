Strictly's Janette Manrara shares rare video with lookalike brother Awwwww, this is so lovely!

Although Janette Manrara is busy working on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, the professional dancer is still making time for her family! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 35-year-old shared a video with her younger brother, Alejandro Fizzy Manrara, and joked about him taking part in this year's show. The pair also have a sister called Lesly.

Janette Manrara has been hanging out with her brother Alex

In April, Janette posted a cute photo with her siblings to mark National Sibling Day. "My siblings are too AWESOME," she told her followers. "Haha! Love these two more then words could ever express! It's #NationalSiblingDay back in the states and I cannot WAIT to see them very soon! #LoveThem #MissThem #NotLong." Alejandro, referred to as Alex, also posted the same snap on his account, saying: "So blessed to be able to call these two amazing women my sisters." It appears as if both Janette's brother and sister are based in the States, where they grew up. So family time is no doubt extra special in the Manrara household!

The post comes shortly after Janette, who is married to fellow Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec, whisked her mum away on a European holiday. The professional dancer revealed she was enjoying spending some "quality mother daughter time" on the getaway, which saw them explore Barcelona together. "Girls holiday w/ my mom & loving every second of it," she said at the time. "So good to spend quality mother daughter time. We’ve never had the chance to do this before so this entire trip means the absolute world to me! Love her so much! Today we are in Barcelona for a full day of sights, good food & sangria!"

