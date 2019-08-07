Strictly Come Dancing confirm the 14th contestant Roll on September!

Strictly Come Dancing announced the 14th celebrity contestant to take part in this year's series - and it's James Cracknell. The former rowing World Champion shared his excitement, saying: "I'm really looking forward to being a part of Strictly this year. Having spent so many years mucking around in a rowing boat with big men in tight lycra, it’s time I learned a new skill. I need to apologise to my kids in advance for the embarrassment."

James Cracknell is the latest Strictly Come Dancing star to be announced

James joins recently announced Dev Griffin and former professional footballer for England and Arsenal Alex Scott MBE, who both confirmed they would be joining the stars of Strictly 2019 on Tuesday. On taking part in the BBC One dance show, Dev said: "I just can't believe I'm doing Strictly, it just doesn’t feel real yet! It's going to be so much fun, but just to be clear, I'm not doing this to take part, I'm totally in it to win it!" He added: "I can't wait to meet my partner and start practicing." While 34-year-old sports pundit and presenter Alex remarked: "I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly. It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do and I can’t believe I’m finally going to be part of it. I’m super excited, but also terrified at the same time… The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I’m ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!"

Dev Griffin was confirmed on Tuesday

The latest celebrity announcements come shortly after Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley and American star Michelle Visage were confirmed as contestants. They are joining many other well-known faces, with Viscountess Weymouth, Emma Thynn, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker having previously been announced. The celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor in September, all hoping to be the one to lift the Glitterball trophy.

