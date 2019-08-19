Netflix's new show The Politician is our next obsession: watch the bonkers first trailer here How good does this look?

Looking for your next favourite show? We think we might have found it. The first trailer for the new Netflix show The Politician is here, and follows a group of high school students as they engage in a ruthless battle with one another to make it as Student Body President. Written by Ryan Murphy, the mind behind Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens, the upcoming show looks like a mixture of comedy, politics and horror, and we can't wait!

Starring Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hanson), Zoey Deutch (Set it Up) and Gwyneth Paltrow, the official synopsis reads: "Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be the President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of dark comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician."

The series will land on Netflix on 27 September

The eight-episode series, which will be released on 27 September, has also been a subject of discussion on social media, with one person writing: "Ok, Jessica Lange is legit cracking me up in the trailer for #ThePolitician." Another person added: "You should know by now guys. I don't waste time appreciating Ben Platt."

Fans praised Jessica in the trailer

Speaking about the upcoming show, Ben related the plot's storyline to the recent public scandal where Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin allegedly paid for their children to get into university. Chatting to Variety, he said: "It's like a premonition. Ryan [Murphy] is always a few steps ahead of the curve so it doesn't surprise me, but when it was happening, it was crazy. He was texting me like, 'Can you believe that this is what our show is about?'"

