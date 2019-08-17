There's going to be a big change on this year's Bake Off according to Paul Hollywood Warm up the oven

Oven mitts at the ready! GBBO returns to our screens this month and we can already smell the rising flour. But things are set to be a little different in the tenth season of the series, as judge Paul Hollywood recently revealed. Paul was quick to admit that some of the challenges contestants faced in the past were incredibly tricky, and this year the baking tasks are going to be scaled back.

Paul explained: "It’s been interesting to come up with some unusual things this year - the challenges I think have been scaled back a little bit. I thought sometimes we’ve been running away with some of the challenges being too difficult. On series one, people could approach them and make them and want to enjoy making them. But if you make them too difficult people will go not interested, I was with you right up until that point and then you’ve lost me."

We can't wait to see the foursome back in action

Anyone who's tried to recreate a heart-shaped puff pastry at home will certainly know what Paul's talking about, and co-host Prue Leith went as far as to say that oftentimes on the show the challenges can stump even GBBO's most talented contestants. Prue added: "Sometimes you can see a baker in the beginning and you think he or she will be fantastic and will just walk it. And it’s quite worrying because you don’t really want somebody to just gallop ahead. But they all at some point do really badly, so there’s a sort of seesaw and it’s really confusing."

MORE: Great British Bake Off's release date is FINALLY here

What antics will team Bake Off get up to this year?

MORE: Noel Fielding sparks Great British Bake Off excitement with epic photo

The new series of GBBO will kick off on Channel 4 at 8pm on August 27 with Paul and Prue returning as hosts. But we're more excited to see what zippy one-liners hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will come up with this year. No hiding in fridges, Noel!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.