Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff basks in Yasmeen's attention

In next week's episodes of Coronation Street, Paul warns Eileen that trafficking gangs are dangerous and she should watch her back, Yasmeen fusses over Geoff and Jed blackmails Robert. Find out everything else happening in Weatherfield here…

Monday 26 August – hour long special

An excited Seb tells Eileen that Alina is coming round to see him, when Eileen asks if she has heard anything about Jan, Moira and Liz realise that she is still missing him and take him to the pub. Paul warns Eileen that trafficking gangs are dangerous and she should watch her back. Back at home she hears an intruder letting themselves in. Eileen's terrified and grabbing some tins of peas, hurls them at the person's head. Meanwhile, Jan tells Eileen that he loves her and wants her to move away with him to Amsterdam. Paula confirms Jan's story that he was a police informant and he must love her very much to risk coming back to Weatherfield to see her. Eileen is given food for thought.

Michelle sees a text on Robert's phone saying the ring is ready for collection, believing it to be hers she asks him to make sure he picks it up. Robert who already has her ring hides it in his car and collects the replica for Vicky. As he places the cheap ring on Vicky's finger Jed arrives and is furious. Finding his van window smashed Robert is stunned to see Jed holding Michelle's ring and wondering why Robert needs two!

Robert is forced to tell Michelle the van was broken into and the ring stolen. When Craig comes to take the details Michelle is bemused to discover he was in Macclesfield at the time. Ryan gets paid and offers to take Alya out lying to Gary that he can't give him a payment as there is a computer glitch at the Bistro and he hasn't been paid. Gary is furious when he finds out he is lying - is Ryan playing with fire messing Gary around? Meanwhile, Ryan continues to string Gary along. Meanwhile Derek is bigging up his part and starts chatting up Sarah. When a drunk Derek threatens Gary that he will pocket the cash from the factory Gary sees red and makes it clear it would be the last stunt he ever pulled.

Elsewhere, Shona takes Lily to visit David in prison. When Shona describes Max's recent behaviour, David points out that he's probably upset as it was Kylie's birthday last week. Shona feels terrible as she had no idea. Shona apologises to Max for failing to realise it was Kylie's birthday. Giving him a hug, Shona hopes they can get back on track, unaware he's not taking his medication. Billy tells Emma to follow her heart if she wants to get to know Steve.

Wednesday 28 August part one

Robert is flustered when CCTV from the street he said his van was on show he wasn't there. Claiming he had got muddled he thinks he is off the hook until Jed turns up at the Bistro and makes it clear he is willing to tell Michelle everything. Meanwhile, Eileen confides in Seb that Jan was working undercover for the police and he's asked her to move to away with him. Seb's shocked.

As Tyrone prepares for Fiz and Hope's return, it's clear Evelyn doesn't share his enthusiasm. Tyrone realises with horror that he's forgotten to enrol Hope at Bessie Street for the new school year. Elsewhere, Gary goes over the factory plans with Sarah. When Adam quizzes him about his altercation with Derek, Gary plays it down and Adam remains suspicious. As Yasmeen and Alya head home, they bump into Geoff. Yasmeen asks after his health and explains to Alya that Geoff's been suffering from heart palpitations. Alya assures Geoff that he means an awful lot to Yasmeen and implores him not to give up on her. Geoff's secretly chuffed.

Wednesday 28 August part two

As Jed blackmails Robert demanding £5k Robert realises he needs to give in and offers him £2k saying it is all he has and Jed gives him the ring back but insist Roberts has to get Tyler to agree to move to Ireland. Robert tells Caig he has found the ring after all but when Michelle demands to know where the £2k has gone from the safe he says he spent it on a new ring.

In a bid to make Alina stay Seb tells her what he knows about Jan but she says she has to go and a tearful Seb has to say farewell. Eileen and Seb return to number 11 unaware that Rachel is watching them from across the road. Meanwhile, whilst Tyrone panics about Hope's lack of school place, Evelyn suggests he should talk to Brian and see if can pull any strings with his old contacts. Brian advises Tyrone and Evelyn that unfortunately Hope is too late for a place at Bessie Street, but she'll be allocated a place at another school. When Evelyn reveals that she's sorted Hope's school place, Tyrone's dubious. Elsewhere, Geoff gives Yasmeen a list of his ailments and lets her think he could have cancer.

Friday 30 August part one

As Eileen and Seb head out of No.11, Seb clocks a strange car parked across the street. Have they put themselves in danger? Jan reveals his intention to lie low in Birmingham until after the court case and urges Eileen to come with him. Eileen's torn. Seb warns Eileen about the strange car and how he suspects they're being watched. Eileen meets up with Jan at a truck stop and deeply upset, explains that she can't move away with him.

Tyrone tells Evelyn that with Fiz due home, he's booked a meeting with the Head of Bessie Street to plead Hope's case and hope she can find her a place. As Tyrone and Brian sit down with the Head, they're interrupted by the arrival of Evelyn who announces she's come to offer moral support. When the Head politely but firmly explains that there's no room for Hope at Bessie Street, Evelyn barricades herself, Tyrone and Brian into the office and stages a protest. Fiz arrives and is shocked at what she finds.

Jed's furious to overhear Robert telling Tyler that he hopes he'll stick around and help with the new baby. Elsewhere, when Geoff turns up for work at Speed Daal, Yasmeen refuses to let him lift a finger. Geoff basks in the attention. When Ali invites her to a charity ball, Maria's thrilled and asserts she'll need a new dress. Asha refuses to share a room with Aadi.

Friday 30 August part two

The police and a reporter turn up at the school as Tyrone pleads with Eveyln to see sense. Brian grabs the key and lets them all out but Evelyn is unrepentant. Furious at Tyrone for missing the deadline she tells him that Hope would be better off back in Birmingham.

Robert turns the tables on Jed and says he has CCTV of him trying to blackmail him and if he doesn't leave he will get the police involved. Tyler is upset his dad has gone without saying goodbye. Elsewhere, Tim's bemused to find Yasmeen at No.4, holding Geoff's hand and offering words of comfort. Realising Tim is in the dark, Yasmeen urges Geoff to tell him about his illness. Dev steals himself and breaks the news to Mary that she'll have to move out as the kids want their own rooms. Mary's understanding but deeply upset.