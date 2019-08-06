Coronation Street spoilers: Steve McDonald receives potentially life-changing news Everything you need to know about next week's Coronation Street

In next week's Coronation Street, Audrey and Maria are a shoulder to cry on for Emma who receives devasting news about her dad, whilst Robert finds himself in a tricky situation with Vicky and Michelle and Steve McDonald receives some potentially life-changing news...

Monday 12th August part one

Maria takes Emma to the hospital where the doctor’s break the news that his cancer is terminal. Audrey turns up at the hospital to comfort Emma and Maria leaves. As Emma’s Dad drifts in and out of consciousness, he tells Emma that he always loved her as if she was his own. Emma’s stunned. Having phoned her Mum, a tearful Emma confides in Audrey that her Dad isn’t her real Dad and her Mum’s been lying to her for 20 years. When Emma’s phone rings, she sees it’s her Mum and ignores the call. As the picture of Emma’s Mum flashes up on the screen, Audrey’s shocked to recognise Fiona Middleton.

Robert takes Vicky on a shopping trip but is frustrated when they get home and Jed and Tyler arrive. Robert is scathing and Jed punches him knocking him out. As Vicky tends to Robert she tells him if he offers something better she will not go to Ireland with Jed.

Whilst Nick takes Gary up on the offer of £10k from Derek for the land and accepts the £100k estimate it will cost to do up the factory Sarah is still suspicious. Gary employs Ed to oversee the rebuild and gives Seb a job as a labourer. Adam tells Sarah that Derek has been involved a few dodgy business schemes that have gone bust but when she confronts Gary he threatens to pull the plug on the whole deal.

Elsewhere, Dev returns from India with only Asha and tells Mary she has been an absolute nightmare and he is at his wits end. Steve tells Dev about Evelyn’s gambling sideline. Jo tries to convince Carla to accept her job offer.

Monday 12th August part two

A devastated Emma is told that her ‘dad’ has died. In the Rovers Audrey tells Liz that Emma’s mum is Fiona and that her dad is not her dad. As Liz and Audrey do the maths they realise that Steve could be Emma’s dad!

Robert discovers that Vicky is on her way to Weatherfield, will he intercept her in time before she spills the beans to Michelle?

Nick and the factory girls tells Sarah her dislike for Gary is putting all their jobs in danger. She backs down and shakes hands with Nick agreeing to run the factory together and pay the rent to investor Derek.

Elsewhere, Carla tells Peter she has turned Jo’s job offer down. She tells him she wants her boyfriend back not a carer. Dev falls out with Evelyn and Mary vows to get to the bottom of what is troubling Asha.

Wednesday 14th August Part One

As Robert is heading out Michelle asks him to take her engagement ring to be resized. When Tyler calls Robert to say they are leaving Robert heads straight over. An angry Vicky tells him to leave and refuses to be his dirty secret any longer. But as he leaves she finds something which changes her mind.

Emma tells Audrey she has no desire to trace her real dad as she loved the man she thought was her dad and wants to respect his memory. Meanwhile she tells Steve that her mum lives abroad but was originally from Weatherfield and is called Fiona Middleton. Liz tells a stunned Steve that he probably has another daughter!

Mary tries to bring Asha out of her shell. But what is the teenager hiding?

Elsewhere, Geoff is annoyed that Yasmeen is going for lunch with Cathy. Chesney and Gemma are furious when a parking fine arrives for Bernie.

Wednesday 14th August Part Two

Robert finds himself in a very tricky situation with Michelle and Vicky.

Audrey is angry to discover Liz has been gossiping about Emma’s dad. Steve confides in Tim that he might be Emma’s dad.

Asha returns home and assures Dev she’s had a lovely day. When she drops her bag and the contents spill out, she quickly scoops up a tub of skin-lightening cream hoping he hasn’t spotted it.

Elsewhere, with profits up Dev pleads with Evelyn to return. When Yasmeen reveals she’s joining Ken’s bridge club and will be partnering Brian, Geoff makes out bridge is his favourite game and he’ll partner her instead. Rattling a fake charity tin, Bernie makes out she’s collecting for sick children. However, when Jenny demands to see her ID, she admits she’s collecting to pay her parking fine.

Friday 16th August Part One

Tracy and Amy arrive back from their holiday and Tracy confronts Steve demanding to know why he’s cleared out the joint account and spent £600. Steve is going to the airport to collect Tracy when he sees Emma crying at the bus stop. He offers to take her to the chapel of rest but when she is upset that she can’t afford a nice coffin for her dad Steve secretly slips the undertaker £600.

Geoff tells Yasmeen that he’s had a letter from the insurance company, the money will be in his account in a day or two and he’ll transfer it to her as soon as he can.

Gemma returns home desperate for a wee, handing her a bucket Bernie tells her the loo’s broken. Bernie then uses Gemma’s wee to produce a stack of positive pregnancy tests and takes a picture on her phone.

Robert lies to Michelle telling her that he’s needed at a young offenders’ unit in Stoke and will be away for a few days. As Kate bangs on about her travel plans and Daniel enthuses about Bertie, Bethany realises how empty her own life is. Ken hosts his bridge club in the Rovers, but things don’t go quite go to plan.

Friday 16th August Part Two

Steve spins a yarn to Tracy about having to help with the funeral of a family friend. Emma is grateful to Steve for helping her, oblivious to the fact he may be her dad but he still wants to know the truth so starts researching DNA tests.

As the bridge night descends into chaos and allegations of cheating Geoff takes it out on Yasmeen and back at home accuses her of undermining him.

Gemma introduces Michael to Bernie and explains that he’s come to fix the loo. Having ushered Gemma off to work, Bernie admits to Michael that she blocked the loo on purpose to allow her to harvest Gemma’s wee and sell positive pregnancy tests on the internet, Michael is gobsmacked. Michael advises Bernie that if she wants to make serious money she should buy the pregnancy kits in bulk and sell them on a legitimate site. He agrees to go into business with her for 25% of the profits.

Elsewhere, Robert tries to sort things out with Vicky and agrees to stay the night.

