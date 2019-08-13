Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany can't escape her past It's all happening at Weatherfield

In next week's Coronation Street spoilers, Yasmeen is horrified by how far Geoff has gone, Aggie and Ed confront Michael over his get rich quick schemes, Amy and Tracy try to find Emma and Eileen finally returns to work. Find out what else is going to go down in Corrie here…

Monday 19 August part one

Bethany is shocked when a family arrive for dinner at the Bistro and she recognises the dad as a man from Nathan's parties. She confides in Daniel but asks him to say nothing. Meanwhile, Yasmeen is horrified to discover that Geoff has set up security cameras all over the house for her safety. When she says she doesn't want them Geoff accuses her of not considering his feelings and says it is over between them.

When Sinead finds out that Emma's dad died of cancer, it hits her hard and Daniel's concerned for her. Steve takes Emma for lunch in the bistro. Pretending she's got something in her hair, he yanks out a tuft. While Emma heads to the loo, Steve places the tuft of hair in a plastic bag. Elsewhere, Aggie returns home and to her amusement, finds Ed has glued himself to the wall. When Cerberus pulls at Michael's shopping bag, the contents spill out on the pavement to reveal a pile of pregnancy testing kits. Evelyn's intrigued.

Monday 19 August part two

Geoff dismantles the cameras and packs his bag to go and stay at Tim's telling Yasmeen she is not good for his mental health. He tells Tim that behind closed doors Yasmeen is a nightmare and undermines him at every opportunity. As Tim heads off we see Geoff open his laptop and start watching Yasmeen on a camera he has left hidden on the bookshelf.

As the family leave the Bistro rowing over what has been said Craig is knocked down by the angry wife as she puts her car in reverse. Bethany is devastated that once more Craig has been caught up in her past. Meanwhiel, Aggie's card is refused in the corner shop and she tackles Ed suspecting he's up to his old tricks. Ed assures her it's nothing more than a cash flow problem, but it's clear he's worried. Ed admits to Michael he's in a financial hole and £5k would sort it out. Elsewhere, Steve confides in Liz that he's sent off a tuft of Emma's hair for DNA testing.

Wednesday 21 August part one

Emma meets her brother Morgan to go to the funeral but is shocked to see a video from her mum which proves Morgan also knew her dad wasn't her real dad. Upset she sends him away. Steve arrives at the church with the wreath and seeing Emma upset he tells her he has done a DNA test and he is her real dad.

Having found a positive pregnancy test Aggie and Ed confront Michael but when he says it is a business venture Aggie throws him out sick of his get rich quick schemes. Michael seeks out James to tell him they need to borrow £5k to get his dad out of trouble. Meanwhile, at the Bistro Geoff tries to help Yasmeen with her online banking and then drops into the conversation that he is going to the doctors as he has some health issues.

Wednesday 21 August part two

News of Steve's paternity spreads with varying reactions. Emma skypes her mum. Meanwhile, Ed agrees to letting James lend him £5k but once the first £1k is transferred Michal finds Ed sat staring at a gambling site. Breaking down Ed says it is time for him to tell Aggie that he was to blame for them losing everything not Michael.

As Geoff sees his doctor, it is clear there is nothing wrong with him and it is just an excuse to visit the doctor. Despite this, he tells Yasmeen he has been suffering heart palpitations as the doctor had taken some blood tests. As Yasmeen reacts with concern, Geoff seems quite pleased with himself. Elsewhere, Nick finds Max in Victoria Garden smashing up plant pots. When Nick tries to stop him, Max takes a swing at Nick, blaming him for the fact David's in prison.

Friday 23 August part one

Blaming Audrey for keeping her in the dark Emma announces she is leaving Weatherfield and packs her bags. Despite everyone, including Amy, persuading her to stay she sadly says goodbye to Maria, Gemma and Chesney. Amy tells Steve and Tracy they have to sort it out as she is part of the family.

Shona and Billy prepare for Lily's birthday party. Max is playing up and pretending to take his ADHD medicine he pockets the tablets. When Nick arrives with Lily's present Max kicks off and Shona has to ask everyone to leave.

Tim calls at No.11 and tells Eileen to pull herself together as she's needed back on the Street Cars' switch. Eileen's touched and heads upstairs for a shower. Elsewhere, Bethany tells Daniel that she's decided she's going to write up her experience with Nathan as it might help other girls to avoid falling into the same trap. Daniel's impressed. With Roy run off his feet, Aggie offers up her services. Roy agrees to give her a trial.

Friday 23 August part two

Amy and Tracy set off to try and find Emma, Amy begs Chesney, Gemma and Maria to tell her where she has gone. Tracy and Amy find an upset Emma on the station platform - will they be able to convince her to stay? Meanwhile, Shona is furious at Max for ruining Lily's party. She admits to Audrey and Sarah that he has been like this for weeks and she is at the end of her tether. Checking his medicine box she finds it empty but Max produces a packet from his pocket and insists he is taking them.

Having taken Tim's advice, Eileen returns to work and announces she's giving up men as it always ends in disaster, Tim's sceptical. Elsewhere, Ed and Aggie are reunited much to the delight of their sons.