Seann Walsh finally reacts to Neil and Katya Jones split

Seann Walsh has addressed the recent news that Neil and Katya Jones had split during a gig at the Pleasance Dome at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The comedian, who was famously photographed kissing Katya after a night out back in October 2018 while the pair were both still in relationships, joked to the audience that he has "no reaction," adding: "I will see you in hell. I will see you there."

The pair released a joint statement on Sunday confirmed that they had split, which read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together." It continued: "Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other."

Neil previously stood by Katya following the kissing scandal, while Seann's then-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, ended their relationship. Discussing moving on from the incident to HELLO!, Neil said: "I think, for me, I can accept people make mistakes. I came from a divorced family and my mum was always strong and said: 'People make mistakes in their lives. Don't react, try to understand.' So that is how it always is for me.' All the way through people were saying: 'Neil isn’t saying anything,' but I didn't need to. People don't know Katya like I do."

At the time, Katya added: "I look at everything as a massive learning process… I thought: 'I am strong enough, I am a strong Russian woman, nothing is going to affect me.' But actually drop by drop, people typing horrible and unkind things about you, does affect you. The hate I felt made me very sad."