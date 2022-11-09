How I'm a Celeb star Seann Walsh's ex found out he cheated with Katya Jones Rebecca opened up about her worst nightmare

Just a few years before Seann Walsh entered the I'm a Celebrity jungle, he was at the centre of one of Strictly Come Dancing's biggest ever scandals when photos emerged of him kissing his professional dance partner Katya Jones, despite both being in relationships at the time.

Seann's now ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, has opened up about that period of her life in Elle magazine, and revealed how she found out about the couple's intimate moment.

Admitting that she was nervous about Seann taking part in the show in case he left her for his dance partner, she wrote: "On 6th October, my worst nightmare became a reality. But it wasn't even a bit like I'd imagined. I was at the BBC's studios for the live recording of Strictly. Afterwards, in the smoking area, my boyfriend came up to me and said, 'The Sun have got pictures of me and [dance partner] Katya kissing.'"

Rebecca left Seann following the scandal

She continued: "My default response was, somewhat surprisingly, to be practical. Within five minutes, we were both in a car being surreptitiously whisked away under the cover of October darkness. Bright lights from every direction blinded me on route, the urgency of loud male voices and a sharp, intense shift in energy. 'Wow,' I remember thinking, as our driver sped off. 'This is what being papped feels like'."

Rebecca has opened up about her experience

At the time, Rebecca released a statement on the incident, and accused Seann of coercive behaviour. Nine months since the kissing photos were published, Rebecca revealed that she has filmed a BBC comedy drama and The Crown, has spoken in the House of Commons, and is about to release a podcast. She concluded: "I've learnt to channel my kindness, compassion and support to where it will be gratefully received and reciprocated. I've become a better writer, a better friend, and a more open, optimistic person. And I owe it all to my worst nightmare."

Rebecca has since gone on to star in The Crown

Rebecca has since joined Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk to discuss the gaslighting, explaining that Seann called her a 'psychopath' when she asked him if anything was going on between him and Katya. She explained that he told her: "I feel like if you saw the two of us together, you would we're just friends, and you would be able to see what a psychopath you are."

