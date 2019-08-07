EastEnders spoilers: Ian Beale struggles after Bobby makes big revelation Your weekly spoilers for Monday 12 August to Friday 16 August

EastEnders has a lot of drama in store for the residents of Albert Square next week, especially for the Beales, as Ian hears some shocking news from Bobby. Elsewhere, Kat tells Kush why Stacey and Martin fled Walford – and he isn't happy. Bex receives her A-Level results, and Mick's health continues to deteriorate, causing Stuart to beg him for forgiveness. Callum, meanwhile, is left devastated after someone close to him dies.

Monday 12 August – Mick lies about his health

Linda is worried about her smear results, and not wanting to make things any worse for her, Mick lies to Mitch and tells him the doctor gave him the all clear. Elsewhere, Callum finds out that his ex-army colleague friend has died, and he struggles to process the news. Kat, meanwhile, tells Kush about why Stacey and Martin fled Walford, leaving him furious. When he later returns with his belongings, he reveals that he's staying at the Slaters in case Phil comes looking. On the other side of the Square, Bobby tries to explain his decision to practice Islam to Kathy and Ian.

Bobby Beale has something to tell his family

Tuesday 13 August – Ian struggles to process Bobby's news

Ian struggles to process Bobby's news from the day before, but he is given a stern reality check by Kathy, leading to him sitting Bobby down together for dinner to talk about everything. However, despite Ian's best efforts, Bobby avoids the conversation and stays at work. Sonia is surprised when she goes on Bex's laptop and discovers that she's been looking at other options other than university. Sonia later shares her fears with Sonia, who tries to calm her down. Callum, meanwhile, continues to struggle with the death of his friend and goes to the memorial – which leads him feeling overwhelmed.

Bex gets her A-Level results

Thursday 15 August – Bex receives her A-Level results

Bex gets her A-Level results and Sonia is nervous as she waits to hear. Back at home, Bex contemplates what she really wants before opening the results. Mick struggles to breathe, and Stuart comes in to try and make a desperate plea to win him back as a friend, but Mick doesn't engage. Soon after when Stuart leaves, Mick collapses.

Friday 16 August – Bobby questions Max about Lucy

Max confronts Bobby for questioning him about Lucy but after upsetting Bobby, he opens up about what happened between them. Elsewhere, Jean spots a distraught Daniel and takes him for a coffee, while Mick calls out for Stuart, who is alarmed to find Mick struggling to breathe and collapsed on the floor.

