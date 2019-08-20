Lacey Turner shares emotional new photo with baby Dusty This is so lovely!

Lacey Turner welcomed baby daughter Dusty in July and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of her on social media since her arrival. And on Monday, the EastEnders star posted a heartwarming – and very emotional – picture of her sister Daisy meeting her baby niece for the first time. In the photo, Daisy's eyes are visibly watering as she cradles Dusty, who looks adorable dressed in a blue and white summer dress. "When Dusty met auntie Day Day," Lacey wrote in the caption. The actress' co-stars were quick to comment on the picture, with Patsy Palmer, who plays Bianca Jackson in the soap, writing: "Beautiful," while Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen, added: "You made it!"

Lacey Turner's baby Dusty meeting her aunt for the first time

The soap star – who shares Dusty with husband Matt Kay – has been enjoying every second of motherhood. Earlier this month, the actress shared images from Dusty's first photoshoot with her fans on her Instagram account. The photos, taken by award-winning photographer Suzi Gardner, included one showing the adorable tot wearing a purple headband and surrounded by flowers, while another saw her asleep in a knitted bonnet with teddy bear ears.

Lacey is best known for her role as Stacey Fowler in EastEnders

And while she is off on maternity leave at the moment, Lacey made a surprising return to the BBC One soap last week to film crucial scenes related to her character Stacey Fowler's terrifying confrontation with Phil Mitchell. Last month, she was seen on screen attacking Phil with a spanner in an attempt to stop him from choking her husband Martin with a metal bar.

It doesn't look like Lacey is back to a full-time filming schedule yet, but it seems like we won't have to wait too long to see her back on our screens, and to find out what Phil Mitchell remembers about the attack – and what he plans to do next. The actress played Stacey on the London-set soap from 2004 to 2010 and then re-joined he cast in 2014. In her time on the show, the character has had a wild ride, which has included affairs, being framed for an attempted murder, and the killing of Archie Mitchell in 2009.

