Rylan Clark-Neal reveals what happens to the food on Supermarket Sweep

Supermarket Sweep will make its highly-anticipated comeback in just a few weeks – but many fans have been left wondering what exactly happens to all the food used on the show. Well, wonder no more because host Rylan Clark-Neal has provided a very acceptable answer, and thankfully, it means no food will go to waste! Answering a concerned fan on Twitter, Rylan tweeted: "All the food gets donated to food banks every couple of days which is fantastic," we couldn't agree more, Rylan.

The TV presenter also shared a look at the brand-new series, which originally ran from 1993 to 2001, before being revived in 2007, all with the late Dale Winton as host. Giving viewers a glimpse of what's to come when the show starts on ITV2 on 9 September, Rylan said: "It's time to get wild in the aisles". The clip then showed manic shoppers raiding the shelves, with the host screaming "don't forget the inflatables".

Speaking of his new appointment last month, the 30-year-old said: “It's a dream come true to step inside this very special supermarket and host one of the most iconic series in television history. I am beside myself with excitement and will be going wilder in the aisles than ever before. Fill up your trolley, grab your bag for life and let's go shopping!”

Fans were full of praise, with one tweeting: “OMG best news I've heard in ages!!" While another added: “Supermarket Sweep is coming back!!! GREATEST. NEWS. EVER!!” A third said: “Rylan bringing back Supermarket Sweep is what I need in my life.”

Phil Harris, Creative Director of Thames added: “I've loved Supermarket Sweep since I was a teenager, so Thames and I are thrilled to be rebooting this cult classic with the awesome Rylan for its perfect new home on ITV2. When the world's full of doom and gloom it's definitely time for Britain to go wild in the aisles once again.”

