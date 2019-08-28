Blinded by the Light director Gurinder Chadha on the importance of the National Lottery in the film industry Blinded by the Light is out in cinemas now

Who doesn't love a trip to the cinema? With an extra-large bucket of popcorn, an ice-cold drink and the latest flick to feast your eyes on, it's the perfect indoor activity. Through the British Film Institute, The National Lottery has funded the making of many films over the years including Oscar-winning blockbusters like The King's Speech as well as smaller productions. Blinded by the Lights director, Gurinder Chadha, has spoken about the contribution of the National Lottery on the film industry.

"The benefit of working with the BFI is its genuine commitment to diversity and to help nurture new filmmaker talent at various levels," she said. "Since their support of me with Bend it like Beckham I am delighted to have 'given back' to the BFI in money but also support. There would be no real reflective UK Cinema without the National Lottery." The funding from The National Lottery means that the BFI invests over £50 million a year to develop and support original UK filmmakers and films that can reach new audiences.

Gurinder Chadha directed Blinded by the Light and Bend it like Beckham

This year, the National Lottery is celebrating its 25th birthday. The birthday is an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the impact The National Lottery has had on the UK over the past 25 years and say thank you to National Lottery players for contributing millions of pounds every week. The money raised, which is around £30 million a week, has gone towards funding good causes in areas such as the arts, sports, heritage, community and others.

Gurinder Chadha with Blinded by the Light star Viveik Kalra

"I would encourage us to all celebrate the contribution of the National Lottery and the British Film Institute to British film making," Gurinder added. "Within that there will be big hits, there will be smaller arthouse films. I encourage us all to actually celebrate that." We'll grab the popcorn!

