Cat Deeley's son Milo has the most amazing hair like his mummy – see photos

Cat Deeley rarely shares photos of her sons Milo and James, so it was a total treat for her Instagram followers when the TV star uploaded an adorable video of her firstborn Milo, alongside two images. The mum-of-two gave fans a glimpse into playtime at home, which involved "movie star smooches" and Cat falling victim to her son's antics.

The So You Think You Can Dance host shared a video of Milo leaning into her and giving her a big fat kiss. Cat burst into giggles and told her three-year-old: "That was a movie star smooch." She went on to caption the video: "Everyone needs a 'movie star smooch' in their life."

Cat Deeley posted this heartwarming video of her son Milo

Fans quickly related to the sweet mother-son moment, but Milo's incredible bouncy blonde curls didn't go unnoticed either. "His hair!!!!! Adults pay tons to get colour that lovely! And never can!!!" one fan wrote, to which Cat replied: "I know !!!!!!" Another wrote: "OMG, he's totes got your hair....!! #amazeballsmane."

It looks like the pair had the best playtime session, with Cat lying down on the floor on bits of cardboard, with her figure outlined in chalk. "Crime scene," she quipped alongside her photo, while Milo looked sweet sitting next to his mum. Cat posted another picture of the "getaway vehicles" – her son's toy cars.

Cat and her son Milo playing at home

Cat shares Milo and one-year-old James with her husband Patrick Kielty. The family live in Los Angeles, although Cat has previously spoken out about her fears of living in the US after her eldest son was involved in a terrifying shooter scare. Speaking to Stella magazine, the English presenter said: "A month or so ago, Paddy went to get Milo [from playgroup] and by 2pm they still weren't back home. They had been in a Shake Shack in Century City Mall and there was a shooter scare. Everyone was either told to lie behind the counter or pushed into the loos. People were screaming and crying. Then as they were all hiding, the FBI turned up with guns."

"Paddy kept Milo calm – he didn't really know what was going on – and in the end it just turned out to be a suspect package but.. Milo is three years old," said Cat. "Something like that has happened to him. The gun laws in America are crazy."

