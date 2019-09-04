Denise Welch's son Louis joins the cast of Emmerdale The Loose Women panellist previously worked as a soap star…

Denise Welch's son Louis is following his famous parents into the world of TV. The 18-year-old has joined the cast of Emmerdale, it has been revealed. Denise famously starred as Natalie Barnes on Coronation Street between 1997 and 2000. Louis's father Tim Healy, meanwhile, also appeared in Corrie, as Sean Tully's dad Brian in 2006. Louis has been cast as Danny in Emmerdale, and will be making his on-screen debut in the ITV soap on 16 September. So far, not much is known about his character, but he could be set to cause trouble for Sarah Sugden, played by Katie Hill. According to reports, Sarah develops a crush on her new classmate and he quickly becomes her love interest. But is he the wholesome boy he initially appears to be?

Denise Welch confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram account

Loose Women star Denise announced the exciting news on her Instagram account, uploading a snapshot of her youngest son in his new role. The 61-year-old – who is also a mum to The 1975's frontman Matthew Healy – is a familiar face on the small screen, having appeared in shows including Soldier Soldier, Holby City, Doctors and Casualty. Louis's father Tim is best known for his role in Auf Wiedersehen Pet, but also appeared in the likes of Benidorm and Still Open All Hours.

Denise and ex-husband Tim Healy pictured with their youngest son

Louis previously spoke about his famous parents to the Mirror Online, revealing that far from pushing him into the industry, he had to convince his dad to let him audition for his first role at 12. "I don't feel that there's pressure on me, definitely not from my family, my parents have never been pushy stage parents," he said. "They don't put any pressure on me but the little bit I probably do feel is the pressure to have a career as successful as my mum and dad, but I like that, I think I've always worked well under pressure and if I know people are going to be judging me it's going to make me do a good job. I've already had people saying I've only got a job because of who my mum and dad are. There is a bit of a stigma around it, about famous people's kids, but it's good for me to try and disprove that.

"I think people need to realise that my parents probably wouldn't be powerful enough to make that the case," he added. "Not that I'm slating my mum and dad at all."