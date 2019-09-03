Nadia Sawalha to join new series of I'm A Celebrity? The Loose Women panellist was asked about the prospect during a live video

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about the prospect of joining on I'm A Celebrity - and she hasn't completely ruled it out! The Loose Women panellist was taking part in a live vlog on her YouTube channel on Monday evening when she was asked if she would go into the jungle this year. One of her viewers commented on the footage, asking: "Nadia is it true you are going in the jungle?" to which she teased: "Who knows?" while smiling. The TV star has previously taken part in Celebrity Big Brother alongside Perez Hilton and Patsy Kensit in 2015, as well as Celebrity MasterChef, which she won back in 2009.

The TV presenter has a busy few months ahead of her - especially if she does end up going into the jungle too. In October, Nadia will be trekking the Himalayas with fellow celebrities including Giovanna Fletcher to help raise money for CoppaFeel. Over the past few months, Nadia has been asking her YouTube followers to donate to the cause and has been organising competitions to encourage them, including the chance to go and visit her and the rest of the Loose Women panel in the ITV studios.

It's an exciting week for Nadia at Loose Women too as the show is getting ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Friday. The mother-of-two is one of the original panellists, having joined the show when it aired its first episode in September 1999, along with Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and Karen Hardy. While Nadia, Kaye and Jane have all left the show on maternity leave over the years, they are now back as full-time panellists. Karen, meanwhile, went on to find success on The Apprentice alongside Alan Sugar. The panellist who has been on the most number of shows without a break is Andrea McLean, who along with Ruth Langsford works as an anchor on the programme.

Recently, Nadia was asked to talk about her life before joining the ITV daytime show in a segment called Life Before Loose, where she opened up about her "stormy" relationship with her younger sister, Ab Fab actress Julia Sawalha. The comments caused a lot of media attention, and in response to Nadia's comments, Julia then took to Twitter to have her say. She wrote: "So tired of #nadiasawalha talking about our 'stormy' relationship which she created. I've kept my privacy for six years to protect my family, whilst she talks lies & rubbish. You have destroyed our family so don't sit on TV with your fake tears to gain sympathy & attention." The star later responded to fans' comments, writing: "Yes well it's very difficult when you only see the story from one side. I'm not actually fighting, she is, but paints a very different picture publicly and I've had enough."

