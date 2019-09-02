Loose Women welcome back popular panellist – who reveals the show saved them How lovely!

Loose Women is getting ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Friday, and ahead of the big milestone, the programme has been treating fans to a series of special episodes and appearances from past presenters. On Monday, the show's popular panellist Sherrie Hewson was welcomed back to talk about just how much Loose Women had helped her through the difficult times in her life. Appearing on the show to cheers from the crowd, the former Coronation Street actress said: "I just want to say something before we go any further as there has been a lot of stuff in the press about you this week. I just want to say how important Loose Women is, it's been a lifeline to me."

She continued: "Many years ago when I was having major problems and I lost my hair and I had to wear a wig and I was very down, I would not have survived without all of you. I look back and think if I hadn't had all of you any morning to talk to me, I wouldn't have got through it. You go through all the stuff, loneliness is one of the biggest problems in this country for women at the moment, but loneliness has been a great part and you guys have filled all those places that loneliness has took away."

Sherrie most recently received the support from her good friends on the show after getting some devastating news in March about her older brother Brett, who has been given 18 months to live. The Benidorm actress opened up about the moment she was told the prognosis, telling The Mirror: "I wouldn't take it in. I think it was my way of dealing with it because I knew I was due on stage and because I just didn't want to believe it. Brett is my big brother who I have always looked up to and he has always led a charmed life. Everything he touched had turned to gold and suddenly I was hearing this. It didn’t make sense."

The star is now trying to raise money for her brother's treatment, and has said she will "do anything" to get him the best help to prolong his life. She has rented a house close to her brother, and has arranged to work in a pantomime in the town over Christmas so that they can be together. The actress also became an ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity to raise awareness.

