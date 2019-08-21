Everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2019 Whisks at the ready!

If you're feeling a little sad about the end of summer, don't worry: a new series of The Great British Bake Off is almost here. Practically guaranteed to ease the transition into cosy autumn evenings, as well as to make you dash to your own oven (or the nearest supermarket) in search of sweet treats, it will soon be time to drool over bakes of the week, commiserate about cakes gone wrong, and laugh along with the hosts about the dangers of a soggy bottom. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this year's series…

When will The Great British Bake Off be on TV?

You can see the first episode shortly after the coming bank holiday: on Tuesday 27 August at 8PM. It will be shown on Channel 4 for the third year in a row after the show moved from the BBC in 2017.

The Great British Bake Off will soon be back on our screens

Who will present and judge the show?

Just like the previous two series, baker and original GBBO judge Paul Hollywood and legendary author and restaurateur Prue Leith will judge the contestants' culinary creations, while the hosts will be actress, writer and QI host Sandi Toksvig and comedian and star of The Mighty Boosh Noel Fielding.

Who are the contestants this year?

Get ready to decide who to root for and whose cake you'd be happy to see looking a little sad… The 13 men and women competing to dominate the tent this year are: Alice, 28, a geography teacher from London who found her passion for pavlova while attending art school; part-time waiter Jamie, 20, who has his grandma to thank for his skills; 35-year-old print shop administrator and former farm girl Michelle; Somerset-based vet Rosie, 28; 40-year-old online project manager Helena, who lives in Leeds but learned to bake in Las Vegas; marketing consultant and middle of the night baker Priya, 34; Essex-based HGV driver Phil, 56; theatre manager/fitness instructor Michael, 26, who learned to bake from his mum; 36-year-old international health adviser David, who once baked over a village fire in Malawi; student Henry, 20, who was inspired to bake after seeing filming for season 2 of GBBO as a child (!); 24-year-old fashion designer Amelia; and Chester shop assistant Steph, 28, who has a passion for making healthy bakes.

This year's cohort is the youngest yet

Where are the contestants from?

As usual, they hail from all over the UK, from Yorkshire to Leicester to Somerset to Wales, so most regions will have a local to root for.

What else do we know about the contestants?

They're a bunch of spring chickens! As you might have noticed, this is the youngest group that has competed so far, with not a single pensioner taking part. At 56, HGV driver Phil is the oldest contestant, but half are in their twenties. The two youngest are part-time waiter Jamie and Durham University student Henry, who are both 20.

Will watching the show while eating a plate of biscuits magically make me a better baker?

Almost certainly not, unfortunately. Worth a try, though?

