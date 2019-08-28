Great British Bake Off fans furious by first elimination Do you think the best baker left?

Great British Bake Off fans were furious when the first contestant was eliminated from the show, with many suggesting that the wrong baker had been kicked out of the tent. Dan Chambers, 32, was the first member of the new group of competitors to leave the show after producing a raw cake. However, many viewers suggested that Jamie – who forgot to put his eggs into his bake and came last in the technical challenge – perhaps deserved to exit the show instead.

Did the right baker leave?

Speaking about leaving Bake Off, Dan said: "I had a bad week, but I will definitely take away the friendships. I am not going to miss the baking under pressure – I'm just going to miss everyone in that tent. It's the nature of the show when something goes wrong on that particular week, you've had it, and I understand how the show works and I felt it was the right decision that I should go."

READ: Paul Hollywood made all of the bakers cry after tricky challenge on GBBO

Dan was the first baker to leave the tent

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I'M SO SAD ABOUT DAN, NOBODY TALK TO ME," while another added: "But! But! Jamie had several nightmares, including his showstopper gets a free pass and yet Hollywood’s slung Dan off because he couldn’t taste one of the flavours in his showstopper!" A third person wrote: "Just caught up with #GBBO and IMO Dan should have stayed and Jamie should have walked." Jamie appeared to be an instant fan favourite with viewers, with one writing: "Jamie is our new favourite person." Another person added: "We must protect Jamie at all costs. His banter is on top form."

READ: Everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off 2019

Paul Hollywood recently revealed that he gave this year's bakers a tougher time than usual, explaining: "There were times when there was a bit of a disaster on one of the technicals. I walked in and saw it and sort of had a go at them, which caused a little bit of emotion. Yes, I made them cry. They’re more pack animals now. Upset one and they all get upset."