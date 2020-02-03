There's nothing we like more than watching some of our favourite TV presenters, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, falling into fits of giggles on This Morning, often being the victim of several hilarious and embarrassing moments. Their friendship and their inability to pull themselves out of their hysteria is one of our favourite parts of morning life here at HELLO! towers, so we're taking a look back through some of the daytime TV duo's funniest moments.

Spin to Win

WATCH: Holly and Phil's Uncontrollable Giggles

The duo were playing Spin to Win, a game where a viewer is called and has to answer the phone with the day's password before answering a question about something that happened earlier on in the programme. But last week, the presenters really struggled as no-one was picking up their phone. However, when one caller did, instead of sharing the password she said "It's me", before appearing to drop an expletive. Before the naughty word, Holly scolded the caller named Louise and told her, "No that's not the password. Hang up, Louise one rule!" But when Louise let out an expletive, both presenters immediately put their hands to their mouths in shock before bursting into fits of giggles. Trying to diffuse the situation, Phil admitted: "So sorry if she swore there but that's what I would say."

Hilarious chat about sloths

Holly and Phil are known for breaking into fits of laughter during their live daytime show, and in January, hysteria broke out after one of their most bizarre blunders yet. Phil was bewildered when Holly claimed that sloths exploded if they were turned the "right way up". Before she explained, Phil said through a burst of laughter: "You're actually going to say it?" Holly continued: "I thought, and I'm sure I've been told, and we've been frantically Googling it, but apparently wrong, and if anybody knows… But if you turn a sloth up the right way, it will explode." Phil asked if she'd been told the false fact in Australia, but Holly replied: "No. I've definitely heard that somewhere, but I don't know if it's true. Now I'm hearing it out loud, I'm questioning it even more."

Alison Hammond's ski stunt goes wrong

Earlier this year, Alison outdid herself during a skiing segment on This Morning. The happy-go-lucky presenter was reporting from Val d'Isère in the French Alps when she decided that while she can't ski, she can balance on an instructor's skis and go down the slopes that way. Upon trying it, the presenter only lasted a few seconds before falling, leaving Holly and Phil laughing from the studio. Holly and Phil both screamed as she fell, and Holly joked: "Oh my God that is hilarious. She just wiped out the instructor," before Phil added: "That was fantastic." The pair watched in amazement as Alison tried to balance on the skis for a second time, with Phil saying: "She's going to have another go… Again again!"

Dress split open at Downing Street

Holly was left red-faced after suffering a monumental wardrobe malfunction during a charity event at Downing Street in April 2016. The This Morning star told viewers that the zip on her dress completely split during a visit to the Prime Minister's residence, and revealed she was left stranded in the ladies until someone came to rescue her. "As soon as we walked through that lovely famous black door, I gave my coat and you have to give your phone in - because you're not allowed to have your phone - and we went up the grand staircase with all the Prime Minister's pictures and Dan [her husband] needed the loo, so I said, 'OK, I'll go to the loo too,'" Holly explained. "I went to the loo, stood up, and then I heard this noise - my zip on the back of my dress went completely!" She continued: "Now, this isn't just a little zip, this zip goes from top to bottom! So I am now stood there with no coat, no phone, in the toilet in Downing Street, on my own thinking, 'What do I do? I can't walk out - my bum is out!'

Presenting This Morning after the NTAs - hungover

In 2016, Holly and her co-host Phillip just about managed to present This Morning. Just hours before, the party-loving duo had attended the National Television Awards where they were crowned the winners of the Best Live Magazine category. "You may have noticed that we are still wearing the same clothes," Holly told viewers. "Um, I haven't been home yet! I came straight here." Explaining the stains on their clothes, Phillip revealed: "It's tradition that we go back to Ant [McPartlin's] house and he had the brilliant idea of bringing out Pie Face, the game. But it was tweaked…"

Holly drops a naughty innuendo

The bubbly TV star found herself in stitches when she presented This Morning in 2015. As Holly and Phillip spoke to celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo during his cooking segment, things took a cheeky turn when the mother-of-three appeared reluctant to try the prepared dish - which included mussels, tomatoes and white wine. Putting the food in her mouth, she said: "Once it's in, I love it." The accidental innuendo left Holly in fits of giggles as she covered up her face with a tea towel.

Crying with laughter live on air

The laughter got the better of Holly and Phil when they told viewers that a member of the This Morning team had sent a message to the wrong recipeint - a scenario they had been discussing earlier on the programme. The message, which was apparently "too rude" to reveal on daytime television, was clearly on both their minds as they tried to carry on presenting and it didn't take long for the duo to break into uncontrollable giggles. "Oh no, this is the worst it's happened in ages", Phil laughed, while Holly had to take a seat to try and compose herself, telling her co-host: "You've got to stop, I'm going to cry my eyelashes off".

The noisy toy dog

While presenting a feature on Christmas presents for children, Holly's opening lines were interrupted by a funny sound, that was coming from no other than a toy dog. Phil told a giggling Holly, "I thought that was you, I thought, not only has she done that but she's stopped!" Always the professional, the bubbly star tried hard to carry on through the rest of her lines, but was stopped in her tracks as the dog continued to make sounds, while the pair desperately tried to find the 'off switch' on the noisy toy.

