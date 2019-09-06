Stacey Solomon's baby son Rex makes his Loose Women debut Happy Birthday Loose Women!

Loose Women pulled out all the stops on their 20th anniversary, and made sure regular panellist Stacey Solomon made an appearance with her newborn son Rex. The 29-year-old looked delighted to be reunited with her colleagues as she joined the panel for the special episode. "It's all a bit of a blur – I've chosen quite a busy day to come in," she remarked. Speaking of what it's been like to watch the show from home, she shared: You've been doing stuff like breastfeeding, you've been tackling subjects that I've been going through as I've been watching – which has been such a massive help."

The former X Factor contestant and her boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed their baby son in May. Since little Rex's arrival, the couple have been sharing sweet updates on their life at home. Stacey is also a mother to two older boys, Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe is a father to 12-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship. She joked of giving birth, saying: "They tell you you forget the pain - but you don't… Poor Joe, bless him…"

Stacey Solomon with her son Rex on Friday's Loose Women

"It's been really intense," the TV star continued. "But he's such an incredible dad, honestly. You are so lucky little man." In a recent chat with HELLO!, Stacey revealed she won't be taking a long break from her TV duties. "We're self-employed, so you have to make hay while the sun is shining," she said. "It's not like I can work my way up the ladder and guarantee myself a staff position anywhere. So providing that all my children are happy, first and foremost, then I'll go back to work ASAP. I've got a mortgage to pay and I've got children to feed and I love what I do. Nobody's asking Joe if he’ll go back to work when the baby’s born."

