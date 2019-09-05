Rachel Riley shares adorable video of her cat giving 'baby's first massage' The TV host is expecting her first child in December

Rachel Riley appeared to be in bliss as she received a cute little massage from her cat. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Countdown host looked as if she was in her element whilst her pet slowly prodded her tummy with its paws. "Cats are the best. Baby's first massage," she gushed in the caption. It's been a very exciting time for 33-year-old Rachel, who wed her long-term partner, Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev in June.

It's been reported that the couple's first child is due in December. The lovebirds eloped to Las Vegas where they married in secret, just weeks after Rachel announced her pregnancy. They shared their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

MORE: Jamie Laing quits Strictly Come Dancing following injury

Rachel revealed their pregnancy news in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity' - she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

READ: Rachel Riley opens up about the breakdown of her marriage to Jamie Gilbert

Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.