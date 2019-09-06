Stacey Solomon is returning to Loose Women - and she's taking baby Rex! Special occasion calls for special guests!

Stacey Solomon is coming back to Loose Women on Friday! The mum-of-three, who has been on maternity leave for the past four months, took to Instagram to reveal that she would be heading back to work and would also be taking baby Rex with her to help celebrate Loose Women's 20th anniversary. On Thursday night, she told her fans: "Tomorrow is Loose Women's 20th anniversary celebrations. So Rexi and I are heading down there for first day back in the studios."

"I'm actually a bit nervous," she added. "But it will be good. Goodnight." The former X Factor contestant and her boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed their baby son in May. Since little Rex's arrival, the couple have been sharing sweet updates on their life at home. Stacey is also a mother to two older boys, Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe is a father to 12-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship.

In a recent chat with HELLO!, the doting mother revealed she won't be taking a long break from her TV duties. "We're self-employed, so you have to make hay while the sun is shining," she said. "It's not like I can work my way up the ladder and guarantee myself a staff position anywhere. So providing that all my children are happy, first and foremost, then I'll go back to work ASAP. I've got a mortgage to pay and I've got children to feed and I love what I do. Nobody's asking Joe if he’ll go back to work when the baby’s born."

Meanwhile, Stacey faced a huge family milestone this week as she revealed that her eldest son Zachary was heading to secondary school after two years of home-schooling. Sharing two snapshots of her son looking smart in his brand new uniform, she wrote: "And so it begins… A whole new world. The beginning of adolescence. Will the gut-wrench ever ease? Zachary what can I say… (I promised I wouldn’t be too gushy in case your friends see this) So here goes…

"I've had the most amazing two years with you," she added. "Home education has been all that I imagined and so much more. It wasn't always easy but it was always rewarding. I know that you can do anything you put your mind to, and you've put your mind to going to secondary school so I know you'll be brilliant. I'm nervous, excited and everything in between, but I know this is what you need and as much as I'd love to spend all of my time with you, I know I have to let you go. Good luck my darling! I love you more than you'll ever know…"

