Loose Women star Stacey Solomon starts new job

Stacey Solomon has started her brand new TV role this week as the latest series of Celebrity Juice gets underway. The pregnant star – who is a new regular on the show - filmed the first show on Wednesday, and received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from boyfriend Joe Swash. Taking to Instagram Stories, Stacey shared some behind-the-scenes videos, including one of her at the studio with host Keith Lemon, guest Joe McDermott and new team captain Paddy McGuinness. "Today is my first day on Celebrity Juice, I'm so nervous," she said. In another video, Keith was seen singing as they warmed up for the show. "Weirdo," Stacey wrote in the caption.

After it was announced earlier in the year that Stacey would be one of the new faces of Celebrity Juice, the TV star shared her excitement at joining the popular comedy show, The mum-of-two said: "I'm so bloomin' excited to be joining the Juice family. I have loved the show since it began and always enjoyed being a guest so to get to be part of the furniture is a dream come true. So here goes nothing. Wahoo."

And while her TV career is going from strength to strength, having signed up to do more Loose Women shows this year, Stacey admitted at the beginning of the month that she isn’t planning on taking maternity leave as she is worried about money. The 29-year-old opened up about her financial worries during an appearance on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, telling the host that she had no intentions of taking any time off. She said: "I'm self-employed so if I don’t work, I don't get paid. In this industry you can only earn while you're working and it might be a situation that I have work now, but in six months time I might not. I will carry on working."

Stacey and boyfriend Joe announced that they were expecting their first baby together in February, and since then the former X Factor finalist has been keeping her fans regularly updated with her pregnancy. On Monday, the star shocked fans after posting the first photo of her bare stomach. Stacey appeared to be further along than fans originally thought, with many commenting on her growing baby bump. "Due end of April?" one follower speculated, while another replied: "I am so shocked to see the bump this size literally thought you were like 12wks. Congratulations!!" Another estimated her due date as May.

