Sophie Turner to make first TV return since Game of Thrones in dramatic new role Sophie Turner will play Jane in Survive

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is returning to television for the first time since concluding her role as Sansa Stark. The star, who is also known for her roles in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Barely Lethal, will appear opposite Corey Hawkins in an exciting new show titled Survive. The show, which is a novel adaptation, is a romantic thriller which follows a couple left stranded in the mountains after being the sole survivors of a plane crash. The new series will drop on an all new streaming service, Quibi.

Sophie will play Jane in the new show

Sophie will play Jane, who plans to kill herself after being released from a mental health facility. However, on her way home from the facility, the plane crashes and she and a stranger, Paul, are the sole survivors. Speaking about the new show, she said: "I couldn't be more honoured to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi. She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

Sophie is best known for her role as Sansa in Game of Thrones

Speaking about casting Sophie, the show's producer Van Toffler said: "After reading the script, it was clear that we'd need to find the right artist to take on the lead role in Survive, and we couldn't be happier than to have Sophie starring, who brings a high calibre of talent to the table." Quibi will be launching in 2020, and is unique as it was be "quick bite" television, and made to watch on smartphones only.

