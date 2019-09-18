Former Strictly judge announces they have quit dancing for good Len Goodman has stopped dancing for a very good reason

Although he is still a judge on Dancing with the Stars, Len Goodman has revealed that he was retired from dancing for good since too many people want to dance with him during evenings out with his wife, which leaves her on the sidelines. Chatting to the Mirror, he said: "If I'm at a dinner dance and get up with my wife, men come up and say, 'Will you dance with my wife? She would love it.' But if I dance with one that opens the floodgates." The star first began dancing aged 20 after recuperating from a broken foot, explaining: "When I was 20, I broke my foot playing five-a-side. The doctor recommended ballroom dancing as a way of recuperating. Ballroom dancing was great for me; it was the first thing I found that I was good at."

Len left Strictly in 2016

However, it appears that Len made an exception for the Duchess of Cornwall, as he danced with her at the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council in September. Chatting about the experience, the 75-year-old said: "What an honour, over the years I've danced with hundreds of girls and that is the most memorable one, she's so nice and was charming and lovely."

Len revealed why he had quit dancing

The judge recently made headlines after questioning the decision to allow same-sex couples of Strictly, telling The Sun: "I've judged what they used to call pink competitions with ladies dancing together and a load of guys. They were of a very high standard, terrific dancing actually. Somehow whilst you were judging it, you didn't even notice. It wasn't that one of the men was dressed in a frock or anything. It was done in a very tasteful way. So if it's done in that way I think it would be ok. But that doesn't change the fact I'm an old traditionalist."

