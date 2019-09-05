The Duchess of Cornwall enjoys a one-on-one dance with Strictly's Len Goodman Keeeep dancing!

The Duchess of Cornwall was in her element as she was sashayed across dancefloor by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman at an event in London on Thursday. The 72-year-old, who is an avid fan of the BBC dance show, proudly showed off her dance skills at the engagement, which was held to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council. The Duchess also met with some army veterans and officers, where they discussed the importance of raising mental health awareness within the Army.

The Duchess of Cornwall was swept onto the dancefloor by Len Goodman

It's no surprise Camilla enjoyed meeting Len as she has previously revealed herself to be a big fan of Strictly, having previously invited the stars of the show to Buckingham Palace in 2017 for a charity tea party. After the impromptu performance, she told invited guests, who included amateur and professional dancers: "I love dancing, I wish I was as good as all of you. I have a granddaughter who is passionate about it, maybe we'll see her one day dancing about on Strictly - who knows?" She added: quot;I have had the pleasure of dancing with Craig [Revel-Horwood] and now with Len, so I feel honoured."

Len, 75, who quit his role as a Strictly judge in 2016, said later: "What an honour, over the years I've danced with hundreds of girls and that is the most memorable one, she's so nice and was charming and lovely." The event was staged at London's Victory Services Club, which the Duchess supports as patron-in-chief.

The royal also spoke with army officers

Camilla added: "I just wanted to say as president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society how important dancing is for our bones. I think if we could get a lot more people on to the dancefloor and get them taking this very enjoyable form or exercise, we would be able to do a lot of good for osteoporosis because that sort of exercise improves your bones."

Last year, Camilla and Prince Charles were invited to the set of This Morning to celebrate their 30th anniversary - and during the visit, the Duchess spoke to then-contestant Ruth Langsford about her stint. "I thought [the judges] were really mean," she told the presenter.

