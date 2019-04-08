WATCH Kevin Clifton ask the Duchess of Cornwall to be his partner on Strictly The professional dancer was appearing at the Olivier Awards

The stars of the stage gathered at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night for the Olivier Awards, with famous siblings Kevin and Joanne Clifton among them. The Strictly stars-turned-theatre performers presented the award for Best Theatre Choreography and while on the stage, Kevin decided to take a chance and ask one very famous guest to partner him on the dancing show - the Duchess of Cornwall!

While presenting the award, Kevin, who has recently finished a stint performing as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, said: "I'd just like to say what an honour and privilege it is to be here at the Olivier Awards amongst so many talented and inspiring people." The reigning Strictly champion then joked: "And hopefully, fingers crossed, your Royal Highness, my next partner on Strictly Come Dancing?" His sister Joanne, who is currently starring in The Rocky Horror Show, was clearly in on the joke, humorously pointing her thumbs at her brother in support.

While the cameras didn't show her response to the joke, we're sure the Duchess loved being teased by two Strictly champions and found the sequence hilarious! Camilla, who presented the Olivier Special Award to choreographer Matthew Bourne for his achievements in dance, has previously revealed herself to be a big fan of the BBC dancing competition, inviting the stars of the show to Buckingham Palace in 2017 for a charity tea party where the royal took the opportunity to dance with professional Brendan Cole.

An annual celebration of British theatre, the 2019 Olivier Awards were presented by comedian Jason Manford and saw Company, Come From Away and The Inheritance take home four accolades each. Danny Dyer, who presented an award, also gave a special mention to the royal guest, saying: "Shout out to the Duchess up there. No Charlie tonight I see. I'll pop up and see you later."

