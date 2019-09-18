Blue Peter presenters Matt Baker, Simon Thomas and Liz Barker reunite for special cause The One Show presenter Matt Baker reunited with his former Blue Peter co-stars

Many Blue Peter fans will remember the era of Matt Baker, Simon Thomas and Liz Barker, who presented the popular TV show in the early 2000s along with Konnie Huq. And on Monday, Matt, Simon and Liz reunited for a very special cause close to Simon's heart. Joined by fellow Blue Peter alumnus Anthea Turner and presenters Michael Underwood, and Kirsty Gallacher, the group teamed up to enjoy a three-course meal cooked by Angelica Bell and Simon as part of his 30 Day Challenge to raise awareness of blood cancer. Simon sadly lost his wife Gemma to the disease in 2017 and has been working tirelessly ever since to help raise awareness.

Blue Peter fans adored seeing Matt Baker, Simon Thomas and Liz Barker back together

Simon shared a photo from the day on his Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "Brilliant DAY16 #30daychallenge Cooking a three course meal with the brilliant @angellicabell for this fine crew - @edchamberlin @gallacherkirsty @lizbarker29 @michaelunderwoodteach @antheaturner and soon to be on Instagram Matt Baker. Memorable day. @bloodwise #bloodcancerclues Thanks so much to @derrina and @angellicabell for making this happen." Fans adored seeing the Blue Peter stars all together, with many commenting on the post. One wrote: "This is my childhood right there," while another added: "Oh I like this photo, it's a throwback." A third posted: "Oh my god, childhood Liz, I've not seen her for years!"

Matt and Simon with fellow former CBBC presenter Angelica Bell

Over the past few years, Simon has been bravely opening up about his family's grief following Gemma's death. Simon and Gemma had a son together, Ethan, who is now nine, and the doting dad has been doing his best to help his little boy deal with the devastating loss of his mum at such a young age. He is taking part in the 30 Day Challenge throughout September with the help of his famous friends, with all the proceeds going to Bloodwise, a charity helping to research a cure for leukaemia and lymphoma. On his JustGiving page, it reads: "This September, Simon Thomas is taking on 30 days of mystery challenges to raise funds to beat blood cancer. At home, at work, with celebrity friends, and o nthe street we will see if Simon's got what it takes to tackle 30 tasks throughout the month."

