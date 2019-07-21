The One Show host Alex Jones returns to TV soon after baby Kit’s arrival – find out why The British public needs her help!

The One Show host Alex Jones revealed some exciting news about her return to TV on her Instagram account this week. The Welsh beauty won't be returning to her daily presenting duties until the autumn, following the birth of her son Kit on 13 May. But fans won't be entirely deprived – Alex shared an advertisement for a new series of her money programme Shop Well for Less?, which will be back on BBC One on Wednesday 24 July at 8pm.

Alex went on maternity leave from The One Show at the end of April

The show, which she presents alongside BBC Breakfast host Steph McGovern, sees the pair try to help members of the British public save money without missing out or dramatically changing their lifestyles. The ad shows Alex, 42, and Steph, 37, talking to different people about their spending habits, with their utterances edited into the lyrics of Jessie J's song Price Tag: "We just want to make the world dance, forget about the price tag." At the end, alone in the car, Alex announces: "You are so shop well for less." Her co-presenter responds, "I'm just tight."

An experienced business journalist, Steph formerly hosted BBC Radio 5 Live shows Wake Up to Money and On the Money as well as Pocket Money Pitch on CBBC. She revealed on 14 July that she is pregnant with her own little bundle of joy, so will be able to turn to Alex for parenting advice if she needs it.

Her co-star Steph McGovern is now expecting a baby of her own

Kit is Alex's second child with her husband Charlie Thomson, as the couple already share oldest son Teddy, who turned two in January. She has been open about sharing the ups and downs of having two children on Instagram, recently asking for advice on dealing with Teddy's eczema.

She also posted a heart-warming message when Kit was born, writing: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. "Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

