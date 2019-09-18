Princess Charlotte's favourite TV show revealed – and it's popular with all ages Prince William revealed all during Monday's royal engagement to the BAFTA headquarters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte has excellent taste when it comes to television shows! The young royal is said to be a fan of The Clangers, so much so that Prince William even received a Clangers toy for her on Monday when he visited the BAFTA headquarters. Royal editor Russell Myers told Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday's Lorraine: "I'm told Princess Charlotte is a big fan of The Clangers so Prince William was presented with a little Clangers toy." The Clangers celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier in the year and is part of the new BAFTA exhibition, Behind the Screen, which William went to see.

Princess Charlotte is a fan of The Clangers

Royal fans adore just how down to earth the Cambridge family are, and over the years they have spoken about other TV shows that they enjoy to watch. William also revealed on Monday that he watches Killing Eve, while in the past he said that his son Prince George is a fan of both Fireman Sam and the popular Disney film, The Lion King. During a rare joint interview on BBC Radio 1 in 2017, William said that he and Kate also like watching Homeland and Game of Thrones. Kate added that they like ordering takeaways while watching TV, with curry being their favourite.

MORE: Princess Beatrice makes new public appearance and Sarah Ferguson is so proud

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter started school at the beginning of September

While it's now back to work for William and Kate, over the summer, the Cambridge family enjoyed spending quality time together during the school holidays. They went to Mustique to celebrate George's sixth birthday in July, before heading back to the UK to their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they spend the majority of their breaks. Just before the holidays came to a close, they went to Balmoral for the Bank Holiday weekend to spend some time with the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's first joint engagement revealed

This September has been extra-special for doting parents William and Kate, as Charlotte started primary school at the beginning of the month. The four-year-old was taken to Thomas's Battersea by her mum and dad, and looked adorable in her school uniform. The curriculum at Thomas’s is broad and as well as the core subjects, Charlotte will dabble in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet, taught by specialist teachers, in her reception year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.