Simon Thomas lands role on This Morning as he returns to work after wife's death The former Sky Sports presenter has not worked since the tragic death of his wife Gemma

Simon Thomas is set to return to TV for the first time since the death of his wife Gemma. The former Blue Peter star has landed a presenting role on This Morning, some 18 months after taking a step back from television to care for his son Ethan. The 46-year-old will host a three-part segment called Pursuit of Happiness, which will focus on mental health and wellbeing, as well as alternative therapies. Martin Frizell, editor of This Morning, told The Mirror: "This series will be Simon’s first step in returning to his presenting career and will focus on a subject matter that changed his life forever."

Simon has been a guest on This Morning on a couple of occasions in the year since his wife’s tragic death to discuss the impact of her loss with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and to raise awareness of leukaemia, which she died from just three days after being diagnosed.

Simon Thomas is set to present a new segment on This Morning

At the time Phillip urged Simon to talk to them when he felt ready to return to work, and it appears the Sky Sports presenter took them up on their offer. Phillip became visibly emotional as he told Simon: "When you do feel ready to go back to work, let us know and we'll do whatever we can."

The TV presenter married Gemma in 2005 and they had a son together, Ethan, who is now nine years old. Simon revealed in November 2018 that he had found love again one year after his wife’s death, and was in a relationship with Derrina Jebb.

Speaking about his new romance, Simon told Anna Foster on Radio 5 Live: "I'm very aware she was someone I didn't know before and have got to know over the last few weeks and months." He continued: "Right from the early stages – she had this empathy towards me. She's Christian as well and that's important to me as a man of faith. She's been an incredible support for me. She was the only person who would always pick up the phone. What I saw in her, I saw in Gemma. When she said my phone is always on, she meant it."

