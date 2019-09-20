Full list of nominees for Emmy Awards 2019
Who would you like to see win big at the 2019 Emmy awards?
The 2019 Emmy Awards are finally (almost) upon us, and with such a high calibre of television, this year surely has some of the toughest categories ever. With Game of Thrones' eighth and final series leading categories with a whopping 25 nominations, it is also an exciting time for British exports as Bodyguard, Killing Eve and Fleabag are also up for the biggest awards of the night. See the full list of nominations here, and be sure to come back for the winners after the ceremony on 22 September...
Outstanding drama series
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This is Us
Outstanding comedy series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
Outstanding limited series
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Outstanding actress in drama
- Emilia Clark, Game of Thrones
- Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Lin, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding actor in drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Outstanding actress in comedy
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding actor in comedy
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or film
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or film
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding television film
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit: The Uncivil War
- Deadwood: The Movie
- My Dinner With Herve
- King Lear
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Coleman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, Glow
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting actress in a limited series of film
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Supporting actor in a limited series of film
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Guest actress in a drama series
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
- Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Guest actor in a drama series
- Michael Angarano, This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
- Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
- Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest actress in a comedy series
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Guest actor in a comedy series
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Peter MacNicol, Veep
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
- Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding variety/talk show
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Late Show with James Cordon
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Host for a reality or competition program
- James Corden, The World’s Best
- Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
- Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
- Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Variety sketch series
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America?
Information series or special
- Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
- Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
- Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
- Surviving R. Kelly
Directing for a drama series
- Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
- Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” HBO (David Nutter)
- Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)
- Killing Eve, “Desperate Times,” BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)
- Ozark, “Reparations,” Netflix (Jason Bateman)
Directing for a comedy series
- Barry, “The Audition,” HBO Alec Berg)
- Barry, “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)
- Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer)
- The Big Bang Theory, “Stockholm Syndrome,” CBS (Mark Cendrowski)
Directing for a limited series of film
- A Very English Scandal, Prime Video (Stephen Frears)
- Chernobyl, HBO (Johan Renck)
- Escape at Dannemora, Showtime (Ben Stiller)
- Fosse/Verdon, “Glory”, FX Networks (Jessica Yu)
- Fosse/Version, “Who’s Got the Pain”, FX Networks (Thomas Kail)
- When They See Us, Netflix, Ava DuVernay
Writing for a comedy series
- Barry, “ronny/lily”, HBO, (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)
- Fleabag, “Episode 1”, Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge)
- PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters”, (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)
- Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy”, Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)
- Russian Doll, “A Warm Body”, Netflix (Allison Silverman
- The Good Place, “Janet(s)”, NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)
- Veep, “Veep”, HBO (David Mandel)
Writing for a drama series
- Better Call Saul, “Winner”, AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)
- Bodyguard, “Episode 1”, Netflix (Jed Mercurio)
- Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”, HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
- Killing Eve, “Nice And Neat,” BBC America (Emerald Fennell)
- Succession, “Nobody Is Ever Missing”, HBO (Jesse Armstrong
- The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”, Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)